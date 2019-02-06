It's 2019 and We're *Finally* Getting the Period Emoji We Deserve
Our smartphones are one step closer to accurately reflecting the world we live in.
Welcome to the future (of emojis). The 2019 slate provides animated accents for the world we live in — you know, one where menstruation isn’t exclusively acknowledged in hushed tones and everyone’s favorite animal is a sloth.
There are 230 new emojis coming this year, and they include game-changers like the “pinching hand” (or “small-dick symbol,” according to the internet) and a flamingo (finally!), as well as long-overdue icons like a same-sex couple holding hands and people with disabilities (including a man and women sitting in both a manual and motorized wheelchair, and people walking with probing canes).
The new batch also includes the egregiously overdue period emoji, which will finally join its emoji brethren as a single red droplet of blood:
Considering that hundreds of millions of people get to experience the pleasure of menstruation [insert Nancy Pelosi clapping emoji here] monthly, it’s about damn time we got an icon to properly convey our cramps/tears/annoyance, et al.
The campaign to get a tampon emoji in 2020 starts NOW.