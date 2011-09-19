Emmys Trend: Red Dresses!

Getty Images (4)
Caitlin Petreycik
Sep 19, 2011 @ 2:00 pm

The 2011 Emmy Awards had us seeing red! Kate Winslet wore chose a fiery Elie Saab dress with a deep V-neck, while Kerry Washington presented an award in a glittering Zuhair Murad gown. Vampire Diaries beauty Nina Dobrev looked elegant in a strapless, form-fitting crimson Donna Karan creation, and Lea Michele played with proportion in a cherry-hued Marchesa frock. Click through the gallery to see more celebrities in red at the 2011 Emmys!

Tell us: Which red dress would you want to wear most?

