The Emmys Threw Some Major Shade at Felicity Huffman

If you dozed off, got a snack, or just plain lost interest partway through the Emmys, you may have missed the show's producers throwing some grade-A shade at Felicity Huffman and the college admissions scandal. It's surprising, since Huffman is an Emmy winner herself — she took home Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series back in 2005 for Desperate Housewives — but it could just be a way that the awards ceremony is keeping things fresh and a little snarky.

According to Cosmopolitan, it all went down during the Outstanding Competition Program award. Rupaul won for the second year in a row for RuPaul's Drag Race and Thomas Lennon (any fans of Reno 911! out there?) presented the statuette, but it was Lennon's comment that got the internet's attention.

"The producers have asked me to give a special shoutout to any of our previous lead actress winners who are watching tonight from prison," Lennon said. "Hopefully, those two weeks are going to fly right by. Keep your chin up."

Sure, the joke is timely, but it's not exactly accurate. Huffman was sentenced to two weeks in jail, but she's technically not serving just yet, so she wouldn't be watching from a cell. But the intent is clear and just about anyone who's keeping up with the scandal (and probably people who aren't) would know exactly who Lennon was calling out.

@thomaslennon A+ tonight. You were literally my favorite part of the show. — jhuston (@jhuston) September 23, 2019

In addition to her two-week sentence, Huffman was sentenced to pay a $30,000 fine for her involvement in the scandal. FBI investigators found that she paid $15,000 to doctor test scores so that her daughter could have a better chance of getting into a prestigious college.