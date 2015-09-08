Emmys Style Spotlight: 10 Looks That Prove Emilia Clarke Is a Red Carpet Favorite

Emilia Clarke is up for a 2015 Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Daenerys Targaryen on the HBO hit fantasy drama Game of Thrones. And as it turns out, her fearlessness as Khaleesi (aka the Mother of Dragons) runs in her blood off-screen as well.

Ever since she's hit the awards circuit, Clarke has exceeded all our expectations, delivering a endless stream of red-carpet wins that have landed her on our best-dressed lists on more than one occasion. And what's more impressive is how varied her aesthetic is. She'll gravitate toward minimalist, modern silhouettes and clean lines one moment and then channel Old-Hollywood glamour the next.

Recently, she dialed up the drama at the Terminator Genisys premiere in a stunning Rosie Assoulin creation with geo-graphic lines, cut-out detailing, and a sculptural silhouette (above). But just a year ago, she played it sweet and sexy at the Golden Globes in a strapless Proenza Schouler peplum number.

Her style may be low in predictability, but it's consistently high everywhere else. Don't believe us? We rounded up her top 10 red carpet looks from the past few years for proof.

PHOTOS: Emilia Clarke's Best Red Carpet Looks