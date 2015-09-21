See All the Looks from the 2015 Emmys Red Carpet

When it comes to the Emmys, we always love to see what the stars wear on the red carpet, and the 2015 show did not disappoint. From off-the-shoulder gown to columns to pants paired with dresses, nominees, presenters, and attendees alike braved the scorching Los Angeles heat to walk the carpet at Microsoft Theater.

Taraji P. Henson looked glamorous in a black Alexander Wang gown with a sheer skirt, cutout at the bodice, and chain link straps, while our October cover girl Sofía Vergara stunned in a glitzy skin-hugging St. John gown. Claire Danes, who is nominated for outstanding lead actress for her role in Homeland, wore a sparkling striped Prada ensemble. But they weren't the only ones turning heads on the red carpet—click through our gallery to see all the best red carpet looks from the 2015 Emmy Awards.

PHOTOS: Emmys 2015 Red Carpet Arrivals