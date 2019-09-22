All the Best Looks From the 2019 Emmys Red Carpet
Awards season is officially kicking off with the Emmys on Sunday, and with it comes the start of awards season fashion.
And while we're anxiously awaiting the awards fate of all our favorite shows, we're also excited to see what the nominees will be wearing on their big night. Television's biggest names are making their way down the purple carpet to the Microsoft Theater in L.A., the venue for tonight’s 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. And from the people making their Emmys debuts to the awards show mainstays, all our favorite stars are lighting up the carpet tonight.
VIDEO: Watch the Game of Thrones Cast Arrive On the 2019 Emmys Red Carpet
Click through for a comprehensive look at the best of the 2019 Emmys red carpet fashion.
Kristen Bell
in Dior and Brian Atwood.
Gwyneth Paltrow
in Valentino and Giuseppe Zanotti.
Kim Kardashian
in Vivienne Westwood.
Mandy Moore
in custom Brandon Maxwell and Forevermark jewelry.
Sophie Turner
in Louis Vuitton.
Sandra Oh
in Zac Posen.
Emilia Clarke
in Valentino.
Julia Louis Dreyfus
in Oscar de la Renta.
Joey King
in Zac Posen and Stuart Weitzman.
Michelle Williams
in Louis Vuitton.
Kerry Washington
in Alexandre Vauthier and Christian Louboutin.
Rachel Brosnahan
in Elie Saab and Jimmy Choo.
Kendall Jenner
in Richard Quinn.
Gwendoline Christie
in Gucci.
Naomi Watts
in Dior.
Viola Davis
in Alberta Ferretti gown, Forevermark jewelry, Tyler Ellis clutch, and Stuart Weitzman shoes.
Patricia Arquette
Laura Linney
in Derek Lam.
Robin Wright
in Saint Laurent.
Angela Bassett
in Antonio Grimaldi, Sutra and Wendy Yue jewelry, and Casadei heels.
Regina King
in Jason Wu and Christian Louboutin.
Isla Fisher
in Zuhair Murad.
Amy Adams
in Fendi and Jimmy Choo.
Catherine Zeta Jones
in Georges Hobeika, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
Taraji P. Henson
in Vera Wang, Roberto Coin jewelry, and Jimmy Choo shoes.
Zendaya
in custom Vera Wang, Cartier jewelry, and Brian Atwood.
Jameela Jamil
in a Monique Lhuillier gown and David Webb earrings.
Lena Headey
in Brock Collection.
Jodie Comer
in Tom Ford and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Betty Gilpin
in Jason Wu.
Anna Chlumsky
in J. Mendel.
Busy Philipps
in Lela Rose and Stuart Weitzman.
Laverne Cox
in Monsoori.
Halsey
in Rami Kadi.
Maisie Williams
in custom JW Anderson.
Kathryn Newton
in Ralph Lauren Collection.
Dascha Polanco
in Christian Siriano.
Brittany Snow
in J. Mendel gown and Casadei heels.
Catherine O'hara
in Greta Constantine.
Milo Ventimiglia
Eliza Scanlen
in Prada.
MJ Rodriguez
in Jason Wu and Anita Ko.
Aidy Bryant
Amy Poehler
in Greta Constantine.
Christina Applegate
in Vera Wang.
Janet Mock
in Valentino and Christian Louboutin.
Kate McKinnon
in Narciso Rodriguez gown, Stuart Weitzman shoes, and Jacob & Co. jewelry.
Marisa Tomei
in Ralph and Russo.
Ava Duvernay
in custom Reem Acra and Chopard jewelry.