All the Best Looks From the 2019 Emmys Red Carpet

By Kimberly Truong
Sep 22, 2019 @ 5:30 pm
Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Awards season is officially kicking off with the Emmys on Sunday, and with it comes the start of awards season fashion. 

And while we're anxiously awaiting the awards fate of all our favorite shows, we're also excited to see what the nominees will be wearing on their big night. Television's biggest names are making their way down the purple carpet to the Microsoft Theater in L.A., the venue for tonight’s 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. And from the people making their Emmys debuts to the awards show mainstays, all our favorite stars are lighting up the carpet tonight. 

Click through for a comprehensive look at the best of the 2019 Emmys red carpet fashion. 

Kristen Bell

John Shearer/Getty Images

in Dior and Brian Atwood.

Gwyneth Paltrow

RICH POLK/Getty Images

in Valentino and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Kim Kardashian

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

in Vivienne Westwood.

Mandy Moore

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

in custom Brandon Maxwell and Forevermark jewelry.

Sophie Turner

VALERIE MACON/Getty Images

in Louis Vuitton.

Sandra Oh

VALERIE MACON/Getty Images

in Zac Posen.

Emilia Clarke

John Shearer/Getty Images

in Valentino.

Julia Louis Dreyfus

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

in Oscar de la Renta.

Joey King

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

in Zac Posen and Stuart Weitzman.

Michelle Williams

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

in Louis Vuitton.

Kerry Washington

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

in Alexandre Vauthier and Christian Louboutin.

Rachel Brosnahan

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

in Elie Saab and Jimmy Choo.

Kendall Jenner

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

in Richard Quinn.

Gwendoline Christie

Getty Images

in Gucci.

Naomi Watts

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

in Dior.

Viola Davis

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

in Alberta Ferretti gown, Forevermark jewelry, Tyler Ellis clutch, and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Patricia Arquette

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Laura Linney

John Shearer/Getty Images

in Derek Lam.

Robin Wright

John Shearer/Getty Images

in Saint Laurent.

Angela Bassett

(C)Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

in Antonio Grimaldi, Sutra and Wendy Yue jewelry, and Casadei heels.

Regina King

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

in Jason Wu and Christian Louboutin.

Isla Fisher

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

in Zuhair Murad.

Amy Adams

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

in Fendi and Jimmy Choo.

Catherine Zeta Jones

Getty Images

in Georges Hobeika, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

Taraji P. Henson

John Shearer/Getty Images

in Vera Wang, Roberto Coin jewelry, and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Zendaya

Getty Images

in custom Vera Wang, Cartier jewelry, and Brian Atwood.

Jameela Jamil

Getty Images

in a Monique Lhuillier gown and David Webb earrings.

Lena Headey

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

in Brock Collection.

Jodie Comer

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

in Tom Ford and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Betty Gilpin

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

in Jason Wu.

Anna Chlumsky

Getty Images

in J. Mendel.

Busy Philipps

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

in Lela Rose and Stuart Weitzman.

Laverne Cox

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

in Monsoori.

Halsey

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

in Rami Kadi.

Maisie Williams

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

in custom JW Anderson.

Kathryn Newton

Getty Images

in Ralph Lauren Collection.

Dascha Polanco

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

in Christian Siriano.

Brittany Snow

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

in J. Mendel gown and Casadei heels.

Catherine O'hara

Getty Images

in Greta Constantine.

Milo Ventimiglia

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Eliza Scanlen

Getty Images

in Prada.

MJ Rodriguez

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

in Jason Wu and Anita Ko.

Aidy Bryant

Getty Images

Amy Poehler

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

in Greta Constantine.

Christina Applegate

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

in Vera Wang.

Janet Mock

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

in Valentino and Christian Louboutin.

Kate McKinnon

Getty Images

in Narciso Rodriguez gown, Stuart Weitzman shoes, and Jacob & Co. jewelry.

Marisa Tomei

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

in Ralph and Russo.

Ava Duvernay

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

in custom Reem Acra and Chopard jewelry.