What Will Celebs Dine on After the Emmys? Check Out this Year's Spectacular Governors Ball Menu

Here's the thing about the Emmy Awards: People get really hungry during the broadcast. But who can let a celebrity starve? No one! That's what the Governors Ball is for—it's the official after-party and it's full of food. This year, the event will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center, which is located right next to where the actual Emmys takes place at the Microsoft Theatre, so stars will walk right across the street to get some grub after Andy Samberg finishes his closing bit on stage. The size of the space is the length of one football field and will seat 4,000 guests.

The Emmys team also released few more big numbers about the food, décor, and space. Below are a few of the highlights they gave us:

There will be 11,400 wine glasses and 4,000 champagne flutes

The room will be filled with 400 floral arrangements

The décor will feature more than 45,000 individual Swarovski crystals used to create 536 crystal strands

Overall, there will be 21.3 miles of beads will be hung throughout the ceiling

There will be over 7,000 yards of fabrics, including silks, taffetas and satins used for table linens

The décor will include 16 cherry blossom trees with 10-foot canopies

For the food, there will be 900 pounds of single origin Ghana chocolate

… and 1,500 pounds of filet mignon

Matt Sayles/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

Plus, this year's menu is shaping up to satisfy every taste bud in the room. Television's biggest names better come hungry (and leave room to breathe in their gowns) for this delectable assortment.

First Course

Wildflower Honey Poached Forelle Pear Salad

Lavender and fennel-scented Sonoma goat cheese, fresh fig, spiced walnuts, quince vinaigrette

Main Course

Filet of Beef Tenderloin

Herb-scented potato terrine, king trumpet mushrooms, yucca chips, roasted cherry tomatoes, red wine jus and béarnaise espuma

Dessert

Single Origin Ghana Brownie

Zephyr popcorn chantilly, cara crakine, baby bourbon caramel

Getting excited? Us too. Watch the 67th Emmy Awards live on Sunday, September 20, hosted by Andy Samberg and follow InStyle.com for up-to-the-minute updates.

