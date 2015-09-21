This 2015 Emmys Fashion Is (Literally) the Coolest

The consensus, it seems, on the 2015 Emmys red carpet is that it's hot—so hot that not even the most competent of glam squads can keep the sweat, we mean glistening, at bay. In preparation of 106-degree weather, the smartest stars took precautionary measures with the coolest silhouette this season—off-the-shoulder straps.

Sarah Paulson shimmered in a black sequined off-the-shoulder Prabal Gurung column that was at once both dark and glam, while Sarah Hyland was striking in a sculpted wine-hued Zac Posen design. Fashion darling Kiernan Shipka eschewed traditional gowns and instead opted for a refreshing dose of cool with a flirty brocade Dior Haute Couture flared top that she made less twee with sleek black pants.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images (2)

Natasha Lyonne flirted with fringe with her black off-shoulder textured gown, while Jessica Lange proved she's ageless in a navy embellished J. Mendel mermaid gown.

RELATED: All the Best Looks from the 2015 Emmys Red Carpet