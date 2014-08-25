The Emmys Are Tonight! 5 Reasons Why We Can't Wait to Watch the Show

The 66th Annual Primetime Emmys are finally here! TV's biggest night is only hours away and we can't wait until our favorite stars hit the red carpet for the show. Here are our top five reasons why we're excited for tonight's Emmy Awards.

1. Seth Meyers will host the show.The Late Night with Seth Meyers host is stepping up to the plate as the host of tonight's awards show, and we're expecting him to knock it out of the park. Meyers is no stranger to live shows or award show hosting—he was a cast member on Saturday Night Live for 13 seasons and hosted ESPN's ESPY Awards twice—so tonight's hosting duties and the traditional opening dance number should be a breeze.

2. It will be Breaking Bad’s final Emmy appearance.Breaking Bad finished out its final season in September of last year, but the show is still nominated for seven Emmys tonight, including outstanding drama series, outstanding directing in a drama series, outstanding writing in a drama series (twice), lead actor in a drama series (Bryan Cranston), supporting actor in a drama series (Aaron Paul), and supporting actress in a drama series (Anna Gunn). The show has previously won 11 Emmys, and we'll be waiting with bated breath to see if they take home any more tonight.

3. The red-carpet fashions will be full-on formal.Unlike Sunday night's MTV VMAs, the Emmys are all about bringing on the glam. From ultra sexy backless gowns to custom-made jewels and accessories, this is the night when TV stars bring it. In the past year, we've seen a surge in unexpected red-carpet choices, like trousers and crop tops, so we especially can't wait to see what surprising ensembles will be on the red carpet tonight.

4. Based on the nominees, the Lead Actress category winners are guaranteed to be top-notch. There are a lot of talented actresses up for this category, and it looks like it's going to be a tough one! Kerry Washington (Scandal), Robin Wright (House of Cards), Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey), Claire Danes (Homeland), Lizzy Caplan (Masters of Sex), and Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife) are all up for the lead actress in a drama series award. As for lead actress in a comedy, Lena Dunham (Girls), Melissa McCarthy (Mike and Molly), Edie Falco (Nurse Jackie), Taylor Schilling (Orange Is the New Black), Amy Poehler (Parks and Recreation), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep) have all been nominated.

5. There will be cute couples galore.Maybe it's because the men look so dapper in their suits and the women look so lovely in their gowns, but there's something about the Emmys (and all award shows, for that matter) that brings out the lovey-dovey in celebrity couples. We're suckers for these aww-inducing moments, and we have to admit we're a little excited to see what new celebrity couples make their red-carpet debut tonight (we're looking at you, Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello!).

Tune in to the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, and head to InStyle.com for live coverage during the show.

Plus see all the sexiest looks from Emmys past here!