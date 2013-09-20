The Emmys Air Sunday Night! 5 Reasons You Can't Miss It

Image zoom FilmMagic; WireImage; Claudette Barius/HBO

We're used to seeing people on television, but not like this! The 65th Annual Emmy Awards air Sunday, and there is a lot to look forward to. Fashion week has wrapped up in New York and London (but is still going strong in Milan and Paris!) and we're most excited to see the fresh-off-the-runway fashion on the Emmys' red carpet. Kicking awards season into high gear, the event marks the first chance for starlets to show off all the Spring 2014 looks!

HOW TO WATCH WITH USYou don't even need a television to follow along! The Emmys will air Sunday, September 22 at 8PM EST on CBS, And we'll be there! Follow @InStyle on Twitter and @InStyleMagazine on Instagram to get an inside look. You can also watch a live webcast of the red carpet and the behind-the-scenes coverage on emmys.com beginning an hour before the show. For live updates that night, follow @primetimeemmys on Twitter.

AS WE'RE WATCHING, HERE ARE FIVE THINGS WE'LL BE LOOKING FOR:

1. OUR FAVORITE LADIES

InStyle cover girls Sofia Vergara, Zooey Deschanel and Tina Fey will all present awards at the event, along with other best dressed women on TV Amy Poehler, Kerry Washington, Claire Danes, Emily Deschanel, Malin Akerman, Heidi Klum, Connie Britton, Melissa Leo, Emilia Clarke and Mindy Kaling—love! Many of them are nominated as well.

2. AHH! LIBERACE IS HAVING A MOMENTOne master showman will pay tribute to another as Elton John is set to perform at the awards show for the first time ever to honor the late pianist Liberace, who is the subject of the HBO biopic Behind the Candelabra. The film has received 15 Emmy nominations, including outstanding miniseries or movie. It stars Michael Douglas (as Liberace) and Matt Damon (as Scott Thorson, Liberace's lover), who are both nominated for awards. Bonus: Carrie Underwood will is also slated to perform a tribute to the 1960s at the event.

3. NPH RETURNS TO THE STAGEThe host with the most is back again! Neil Patrick Harris will return to host the show for the second time (he emceed the event back in 2009), so you can expect an entertaining few hours if his hilarious turn as the 2013 Tony Awards host is any indication. We hope he brings his Barneyisms!

4. LIZ LEMON'S FINAL HURRAH!This is the final year for 30 Rock to be nominated, and its going out big! The 15-time Emmy winning show—which aired its final episode earlier this year on January 31—is nominated for 13 awards, including Outstanding Comedy, Outstanding Actress in a Comedy (Tina Fey) and Outstanding Actor in a Comedy (Alec Baldwin). We'll be rooting for them! Also in its final season? Breaking Bad, which ends on September 29. The series has won 8 Emmys, and is nominated for 13 awards this year, which will add extra momentum to the show's final act. Click here to see the full list of nominees.

5. STARS TO BE REMEMBEREDA special tribute will be made to the late stars we loved James Gandolfini and Cory Monteith, who both passed away earlier this year.

