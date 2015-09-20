Emmys 2015: Kiernan Shipka Had to Finish All Her Homework Before Walking the Red Carpet

Kiernan Shipka is not your typical college freshman. The actress known for playing Sally Draper on seven seasons of Mad Men is now 16. She entered college early, taking online classes in between jetsetting and jobs. Just this week, she bounced from the Toronto International Film Festival to promote her horror flick February to New York Fashion Week (to take in the 3.1 Phillip Lim, Rag & Bone, Coach, and Delpozo fashion shows) and now to Los Angeles to make the rounds during Emmys weekend. We caught up with her in all three places, most recently yesterday at the BAFTA Tea party at the SLS Beverly Hills, where she walked the red carpet in a floral Giamba dress.

As it turned out, Shipka isn't just any ol' multi-tasker. She somehow had to finish her homework as well. “I crammed in so much last week because I knew I wasn’t going to have any time this week,” she said. Good thing, because she has so much to look forward to; this Emmys is her fifth and will mark the last time she attends as part of the cast of Mad Men. “The Emmys are a special time of year,” she told us. “Everyone is always so appreciative and excited. I’m rooting for Jon and I’m rooting for Elisabeth, and all of them.”

So, how will Sally Draper go out with a bang? “I’m going to wake up early, get breakfast and coffee, and hang with pals,” she said, keeping the details of her dress a surprise. “Mostly, I’m going to power through. It’s going to be hot on the red carpet, so I’ll need to stay hydrated. Although, there are usually misting machines, and that’s what I’m counting on.”

