These Couples Had the Most Glam Date Night on the Emmys Red Carpet 

By Isabel Jones
Sep 22, 2019 @ 9:45 pm
Rich Polk/Getty Images

Roses are red, the red carpet is purple, and Emmys couples are really, really cute. That’s how it goes, right? The Kings and Queens of primetime TV stepped out on Sunday night and it was almost as iconic as season 2 of Fleabag.

Love is alive (and begging to be shipped) in Los Angeles. Click to see the cutest couples at the 2019 Emmys. 

Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe

John Shearer/Getty Images
Viola Davis and Julius Tennon 

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne and Fred Armisen 

John Shearer/Getty Images
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher 

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb

John Shearer/Getty Images

Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan 

VALERIE MACON/Getty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk 

Fox/Getty Images
