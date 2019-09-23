These Couples Had the Most Glam Date Night on the Emmys Red Carpet
Rich Polk/Getty Images
Roses are red, the red carpet is purple, and Emmys couples are really, really cute. That’s how it goes, right? The Kings and Queens of primetime TV stepped out on Sunday night and it was almost as iconic as season 2 of Fleabag.
Love is alive (and begging to be shipped) in Los Angeles. Click to see the cutest couples at the 2019 Emmys.
Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe
John Shearer/Getty Images
Viola Davis and Julius Tennon
Steve Granitz/Getty Images
Natasha Lyonne and Fred Armisen
John Shearer/Getty Images
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher
Steve Granitz/Getty Images
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb
John Shearer/Getty Images
Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo
Steve Granitz/Getty Images
Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan
VALERIE MACON/Getty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk
Fox/Getty Images