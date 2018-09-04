Print Out Your 2018 Emmys Ballot Now to Keep Tabs on Every Winner

As we bid August adieu and barrel straight into September, alongside back-to-school gear and hopefully soon-to-be-cold weather comes the first whiff of award show season.

First up to bat is the 2018 Emmy Awards, which takes place Sept. 17 and gives out trophies to 26 television pros. Saturday Night Live's Michael Che and Colin Jost will helm the evening's shenanigans, and the nominees range from Game of Thrones to SNL (shocker), so you know it's going to be good.

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

We've learned a lot from this year's nominees already (there are even 6 who will smash long-held records if they win), it's still a great time to take a look at the full Emmys ballot anyway. Click here to download the full printable ballot that you can use to follow along with who wins and loses when the show airs.

Whether you're firmly Team Handmaids Tale, or you're just watching because you want to see Sandra Oh take it home (don't we all), this ballot will make you the most prepared TV fan in the room. You're welcome.