It Took Over 1,300 Hours to Make This Emmys Red Carpet Dress

Have you ever done anything for 1,300 hours? Have you ever loved anything enough to work on it for 13 hours? I once spent a full 13 minutes unsuccessfully trying to personally tailor a pair of jeans, but ... 1,300 hours?!?!

It's the Emmys and on the red carpet, the fabulously chic Tracee Ellis Ross, who also happens to be nominated for lead actress in a comedy series, wore a (swoon, ahhh!) Chanel gown from the 2017 Haute Couture collection. And WOWZA. Kween Karla (Welch) does it again.

The dress is a fully embroidered silver tulle number, with oversize sleeves, that ends in a stunning waterfall of feathers.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Our friends at Chanel were kind enough to provide some truly jaw-dropping stats about the dress: Like, that in addition to the 1,300 hours it took embroider the thing, there were 170,000 elements—including crystal beaded flowers, strass, silver mirrors, and glass beads.

And the feathers? The feathers were hand painted, beaded, and adorned with white tulle pompoms.