Reese Witherspoon and Her Mini-Me Daughter Were the Stars of the Emmys After-Party

It's a well-known fact that Reese Witherspoon has the perfect mini-me in her 18-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe, but every time we see them together, we still marvel at how much they really do look like twins.

The mother-daughter duo hit the HBO after-party of the Emmy Awards on Sunday after mom Reese's show Big Little Lies won big with eight Emmys, and, as always, they looked perfectly in sync.

During the bash, guests chowed down on roasted plums and champagne while Witherspoon posed for snaps on the red carpet. The actress kept her deep sea blue suit dress on from the award show, while Phillippe kept things classic in a black dress and hoop earrings.

At the party, Witherspoon opened up to InStyle about what the Big Little Lies wins meant to her. “When we got four nominations for different female performances, I felt like that was a big moment. All I did ... set out four years ago to create better roles for women in film and television. That was the win," she said. "I feel like we won before we got there that night. Just to have this, it’s just icing on the cake ... We feel so lucky!”

Witherspoon added that she planned on celebrating her achievements "with her girls," and we're sure that means Phillippe, too.

Talk about mother-daughter goals.

