Nicole Kidman's Emmys Speech Inspired Melanie Brown to Speak Out About Domestic Violence
Nicole Kidman's acceptance speech at Sunday's Emmys ceremony had a poignant meaning for Melanie Brown.
The America's Got Talent judge is in the midst of a divorce from estranged husband Stephen Belafonte and their legal battle has involved a temporary restraining order and allegations of emotional and physical abuse. And when Kidman used her winning moment to speak out about domestic violence, it inspired Brown to do the same on Instagram.
Kidman described domestic violence as "a complicated, insidious disease" that "exists far more than we allow ourselves to know" in her speech. "It is filled with shame and secrecy, and by you acknowledging me with this award, it shines a light on it even more," she said of receiving the Emmy for her portrayal of the Big Little Lies character Celeste, who is frequently abused by her husband.
Brown posted Kidman's words on Instagram and wrote in the caption: "We are not alone. Remember that."
"'The light is shined' again thanks to @nicolekidman at the @televisionacad and always has been, so pls trust and believe, you don't have to be a victim no more," she continued. "You do have the power and support to stand up to this, leave all your shame and pain with your abuser, if not the "Diablo" WILL kill you."
She included the hashtags #domesticviolencesurvivor #domesticviolenceawareness #womenempoweringwomen and #biglittlelies.
Brown's post shows just how much Big Little Lies resonated with women on a personal level. All the more reason why we hope there's a second season of the show.