Margaret Atwood's Purse Was the Breakout Star of the Emmys

Isabel Jones
Sep 18, 2017 @ 4:00 pm
Although 77-year-old author Margaret Atwood penned one of the most iconic novels in modern history, the spotlight isn’t really her thing. And in the time since her 1985 book The Handmaid's Tale transitioned from a literary masterpiece to a critically acclaimed series starring Elisabeth Moss, the Canadian writer has had to adapt to the rigors of Hollywood in an entirely different way.

At Sunday night's Emmys, the Hulu adaptation of her work received five awards, including the prestigious title of outstanding drama series. And when Atwood and the show's ensemble cast and collaborators took the stage to accept the award, viewers noticed something adorable about the writer’s outfit: She was still wearing her purse!

Thus, The Handbag’s Tale began, and the Internet lost its collective cool—reasonable, when you see just how cute Atwood looked with her black shoulder bag:

TBH, America is a pretty scary place—we don’t blame her for being protective of her belongings.

