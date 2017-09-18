Julianne Hough’s Sheer After-Party Look Is Even More Fabulous Than Her Emmys Dress

Why wear a predictable one-note column dress to the Emmys red carpet when you can opt for something dreamy?

That’s what Julianne Hough did Sunday night in L.A., when she first posed for the cameras in a black floral Marchesa gown that brought a dose of romanticism to the evening. While her ceremony style is undeniably chic, her after-party look is equally if not more fabulous.

The 29-year-old dancer, actress, and TV favorite arrived at HBO’s post-show reception in a super sheer yellow Monique Lhuillier gown that billowed far behind her thanks to a gorgeous, flowing train. At first glance, it appears to look like a solid canary yellow number, but look closely and you’ll notice the soft and subtle see-through touches.

“It’s a party dress, and that’s what we’re doing. We’re having a good time,” Hough told InStyle of her look. “I want to be able to move because I remember this party we always end up dancing our butts off, so I was like, ‘I have to wear something that I feel comfortable in.’”

They say people look best when they’re comfortable, which explains why Hough truly did radiate while inside. She was particularly excited by several Dolly Parton sightings over the weekend: “As long as I have my one passing with Dolly Parton, I can go home. I’m good.”

And speaking of going home, the blonde knew exactly what she’d do the minute she called it a night. “Snuggle with my dogs. I’ll still be in my whole outfit and just kiss them, and probably fall asleep on the couch with them in my dress,” she said, adding, “and my shoes, shoes are always the first. They come off in the car, actually.”

Who can blame her? Maybe she was planning on giving her O.G. number another run before bed, too:

Dreamy indeed.

—With reporting by Brianna King