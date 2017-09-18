Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, & Lily Tomlin Joined Forces for an Epic Girl Power Moment at the Emmys

Olivia Bahou
Sep 17, 2017 @ 10:00 pm

The ladies of 9 to 5 reunited at the 2017 Emmys to make a political statement. Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton, and Jane Fonda came together to present the award for best supporting actor in a limited series or movie, and they took the opportunity to make a crack at President Donald Trump.

In 9 to 5, the women team up to get revenge on their sexist boss. Now, they’re teaming back up to speak out against the president. “In 2017 we still refuse to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot,” Tomlin declared.

Phil McCarten/AP

The women then introduced the nominees, with Dolly Parton making a boob joke (of course). “Well, I know about support,” she cracked.

“I’m just hoping that I’m going to get one of those Grace and Frankie vibrators in my swag bag tonight,” Parton joked, cracking the audience up and inspiring a skit by host Stephen Colbert.

RELATED: Jane Fonda Wears a $1.75 Million Necklace BACKWARDS—and Debuts Blunt Bangs at the Emmys

The ladies presented the award to Alexander Skarsgård for his role in HBO’s Big Little Lies. “Thank you for making this boy feel like one of the girls,” he told his cast members in his acceptance speech.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Well we can all agree there were so many beautiful Emmy's looks but let's be honest we all have our favorites. Yep. So lets dive into your top picks of the night. Yeah fearless fashion icon Nicole Kidman, she slayed in this gorgeous red dress from Calvin Klein by Appointment and Andrea you told us this was your Favorite of the night which is why I agreed to call it slate and you tell us why, what do you love? I just think Nicole is such a fashion icon and you know she's gonna wear something that's just unbelievable and that's exactly what she did in this red dress. And what's so cool is the hemline, it's like a tea length, which on anyone else is kind of awkward, but which on her is gorgeous. And the shoes are this bubblegum pink, which with red, you wouldn't think it works, but of course she pulls it off well. Standing there, she has tons of diamonds, cuz everything looks better draped in diamonds. Do we like the pink shoes just because Nicole Kidman, or? Yes. Okay yeah. Okay [LAUGH] Correct. [INAUDIBLE] [LAUGH]. [INAUDIBLE] interesting. Any one else i probably would have been like what a weird choice. On her I'm like what a brilliant decision. [LAUGH]. All right [INAUDIBLE] your absolute favorite was Millie Bobbie Brown, looking like a ballerina in this white Calvin Klein dress. So why did this one speak to you so much? I just thought she looked perfect. I thought it was, Just simple but she looked like a princess. I loved the white. I thought that the hair pulled back was so genius. Andrea and I talked about this, how young girls this age, they wanna wear their hair down. They want to have that princessy moment. I thought it was so great for her to pull her hair back. Keep her make up very minimal, she is wearing a little cute kitten heel and I don't even like kitten heals but it's so cute on her. I just thought she looked adorable and so perfect for the occasion. Yeah. Look at how poised she is? She really is. Yeah. Boy. She just killed. Yeah. She is had first share of red carpets of the past year so big things ahead of as if it can get bigger than this.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!