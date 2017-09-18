The Best Celebrity Instagrams from the 2017 Emmys

Each year, the Emmy Awards offers up some of the best red carpet and award show moments, but it also brings about some pretty stellar social media posts, and this year was no exception.
Social media lets us get an inside look into the glitz and glamour of what a big even like this looks like from behind-the-scenes, and all the nuts and bolts that go into it.
sofiavergara/Instagram
Vergara and Sarah Hyland Emmys 2017" image_ align="left"]
This year, we got to see everything from Modern Family co-stars Sofía VergaraVergara and Sarah Hyland hamming it up (above) to Jessica Biel improvising when AC broke on the way to the red carpet.
Check out some of our favorite celeb social media antics below, and get a real feel for what happens when the show cameras aren't on.
Miles Brown and Tracee Ellis Ross
Jessica Biel and Jane Fonda
Yara Shahidi
Lena Waithe, Donald Glover, Riz Ahmed
Kevin Spacey, Jessica Biel, Dave Chappelle, Alec Baldwin
Jaime King
Zoë Kravitz
Kiernan Shipka
Priyanka Chopra
Debra Messing and James Corden
Billy Eichner and Sarah Paulson
Elisabeth Moss
Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone
Sofía Vergara and Dolly PartonVergara and Dolly Parton
Oprah Winfrey
Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman
Jessica Biel
Tracee Ellis Ross
Uzo Aduba
Lea Michele
RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, and Ross Mathews
Felicity Huffman
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Evan Rachel Wood
Heidi Klum
Gaten Matarazzo
Show Transcript
Chocolate covered pretzels will be nice. They don't have snacks in there, do they? [MUSIC] I'm so mad because I did not plan well and I would have snuck in some sort of, I probably would have done a Peanut Butter Larabar. I did not plan well but that will probably be the snack cuz it's easy in filling and delicious. Food? Yeah. God, what would be amazing, like a in and ut cheese burger would be amazing. My date is loaded down with balanced bards and cashews and all kinds of contraband. I smuggled in a lunar bar this evening because the ceremony is long And you know, I don't want to be cranky. I was thinking of Philadelphia cheese steak sandwich because I'm from Pennsylvania and when you're really angry nothing satisfies... however, if I did seek a Philadelphia cheese steak sandwich in. Everybody around me would tear me to shreds for just a bite. My healthy bars. Okay? My unhealthy bars then [LAUGH] Chocolates Perfect Chocolates is good French fries I'd just stuff, if the dress wasn't so gorgeous, I'd stuff them everywhere. I actually have snuck snacks into the Emmy's before. I actually have done that. I feel like want something that's not gonna get in your teeth. I feel like a good beverage to power me through would be great, like a delicious juice or like an almond milk. Concoction of some sore, would be so perfect. I love, I have just said this obsession. I order like 7 jars of it recently of this pistachio butter. I want to just eat it, like I just like spoonfuls you know? In and out, for sure, In and Out cuz I hardly get In and Out cuz it's only in LA or California in general. Pizza, an entire box of pizza, and chocolate, and a lobster. Definitely a flask. So it's not really a snack, but some bourbon, some champagne and bourbon, a mix that I like to call the classy b. I really like cheddar popcorn. I don't know why. It's kind my thing, or peanut butter pretzels, but that's too naughty. This is gonna make me sound so lame. Protein powder so I can mix it into water bottles. That's too practical. Probably some nuts, almonds, there's so many people that took that the wrong way. Next question, please.