The Best Celebrity Instagrams from the 2017 Emmys

Each year, the Emmy Awards offers up some of the best red carpet and award show moments, but it also brings about some pretty stellar social media posts, and this year was no exception.

Social media lets us get an inside look into the glitz and glamour of what a big even like this looks like from behind-the-scenes, and all the nuts and bolts that go into it.

sofiavergara/Instagram

Vergara and Sarah Hyland Emmys 2017" image_ align="left"]

This year, we got to see everything from Modern Family co-stars Sofía VergaraVergara and Sarah Hyland hamming it up (above) to Jessica Biel improvising when AC broke on the way to the red carpet.

Check out some of our favorite celeb social media antics below, and get a real feel for what happens when the show cameras aren't on.

Miles Brown and Tracee Ellis Ross

SHARP DRESSED MAN ~ @mrbabyboogaloo #blackish #Emmys A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Sep 17, 2017 at 10:13pm PDT

Jessica Biel and Jane Fonda

Be still, my activist feminist icon worshipping heart. A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Sep 17, 2017 at 7:02pm PDT

Yara Shahidi

Emmys Squad A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on Sep 18, 2017 at 12:16am PDT

Lena Waithe, Donald Glover, Riz Ahmed

We here A post shared by Riz Ahmed (@rizahmed) on Sep 17, 2017 at 10:48pm PDT

Kevin Spacey, Jessica Biel, Dave Chappelle, Alec Baldwin

It's emmy night so ya know ... shoutout to #DCPublicSchools 📷: @enews A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Sep 17, 2017 at 9:54pm PDT

Jaime King

Goodnight ✨ Full reveal tomorrow ✨ #emmys2017 💋 A post shared by Jaime King (@jaime_king) on Sep 18, 2017 at 3:43am PDT

Zoë Kravitz

Congrats to the whole #biglittlelies family. I am In awe of all of you. ❤️ #hbo A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on Sep 17, 2017 at 11:47pm PDT

Kiernan Shipka

#Emmys2017 so fun, now home w my main girl ❤️🌹 A post shared by Kiernan Shipka (@kiernanshipka) on Sep 17, 2017 at 10:48pm PDT

Priyanka Chopra

Debra Messing and James Corden

Scene from Backstage. #jamescorden #sethmeyer #JeffreyWright #emmy2017 A post shared by Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing) on Sep 17, 2017 at 7:47pm PDT

Billy Eichner and Sarah Paulson

The cult is alive and well at the Emmys. #AHSCult A post shared by Billy Eichner (@billyeichner) on Sep 17, 2017 at 8:11pm PDT

Elisabeth Moss

😎 #emmys #handmaidstale A post shared by Elisabeth Moss (@elisabethmossofficial) on Sep 17, 2017 at 11:02pm PDT

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone

On our way to the Emmys!!! A post shared by Melissa McCarthy (@melissamccarthy) on Sep 17, 2017 at 3:44pm PDT

Sofía Vergara and Dolly PartonVergara and Dolly Parton

The day @dollyparton baptised me😂😂😂😂 #emmys2017 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Sep 17, 2017 at 7:27pm PDT

Oprah Winfrey

Out the door . Thanks @annabelleharron for helping me get dressed. @elizabethkennedynewyork for getting me all tux'd ! see y'all on tv! #emmys2017 A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Sep 17, 2017 at 4:11pm PDT

Now onto the nail and feet thang with @footnanny. It's a process y'all. #emmys2017 A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Sep 17, 2017 at 1:09pm PDT

Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman

Date night !!!! - KU A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on Sep 16, 2017 at 8:17pm PDT

Jessica Biel

When the AC is broken en route to the Emmy's you thank God for the ice in your drank. #emmys A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Sep 17, 2017 at 3:31pm PDT

Tracee Ellis Ross

CHANEL HAUTE COUTURE ~ emmys 2017 @chanelofficial dress @ireneneuwirth jewelry @rogervivier clutch & shoes styled by @karlawelchstylist #blackish #emmys A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Sep 17, 2017 at 4:10pm PDT

Uzo Aduba

Red Carpet Ready #emmys @sally_lapointe @cristinaehrlich @kevinmichaelericson A post shared by Uzo Aduba (@uzoaduba) on Sep 17, 2017 at 4:16pm PDT

Lea Michele

It's almost time! ✨ #GlamSquad #Emmys A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Sep 17, 2017 at 2:38pm PDT

RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, and Ross Mathews

WISH US LUCK! @televisionacad #emmys2017 #yourgayfamily @rupaulsdragrace #BESTREALITYSHOW A post shared by Michelle Visage (@michellevisage) on Sep 17, 2017 at 1:28pm PDT

Felicity Huffman

Almost ready. Here's a sneak peek from earlier this week. What do you guys think? #emmys A post shared by Felicity Huffman (@felicityhuffman) on Sep 17, 2017 at 1:02pm PDT

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

So excited for this lady's Emmy Nomination! Love me dome Jackie Hoffman! A post shared by Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) on Sep 17, 2017 at 5:21pm PDT

Evan Rachel Wood

We made it. #emmys2017 A post shared by Evan Rachel Wood (@evanrachelwood) on Sep 17, 2017 at 5:13pm PDT

Heidi Klum

Getting ready with @lindahaymakeup and @hairbylorenzomartin #emmys2017 A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Sep 17, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

Gaten Matarazzo

Normal morning run pre-emmys #Emmys A post shared by Gaten Matarazzo (@gatenm123) on Sep 17, 2017 at 12:57pm PDT