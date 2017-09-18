The Snacks Stars Wished They Could Sneak into the Emmys
The Emmys may look like it's all glitz and glamour, but it's a long day, with stars getting ready in the morning and hitting the red carpet as early as three hours ahead of the actual showtime.
Given that there's no food served during the ceremony à la the Golden Globes, nominees and attendees alike can be hit with one serious case of the hungries. Ahead of the show Sunday in Los Angeles, we chatted up Issa Rae, Kiernan Shipka, Tessa Thompson (below), and more, about just that, with the stunning starlets dishing on the snacks and food they would've loved to sneak into the Microsoft Theater with them.
Thompson, who dazzled in a rainbow-hued, sequined Rosie Assoulin dress, joked that she wanted to bring her pre-Emmys meal into the show. "I had a cheese and tomato jam grilled sandwich in the car, but it didn't fit in my clutch so I just ate it on the way," she told InStyle. "I have some ginger chews, but that's not really like enough. Chocolate pretzels would be great. They don't have snacks in there. It's going to be a long night."
Meanwhile, the Insecure creator and star, who served in a red Vera Wang gown, was thinking about a snack of a different variety. "Definitely a flask," Rae told us with a big smile. "It's not really a snack, but some bourbon, some champagne, and bourbon that I like to call the 'classy bit'...it fills me up."
While Emmy nominee Kathryn Hahn wished that an In-N-Out cheeseburger and wine could've fit in her bag, Shipka, who wore a dreamy Miu Miu dress told us she has snuck snacks into the Emmys before—and gave us the lowdown on the best food to smuggle into the ceremony.
"I feel like you want something that's not going to get in your teeth, so you can't do seaweed or anything that gets on your hands," she said. "Honestly, I feel like a good beverage to power me through would be great ... juice or an almond milk concoction ... and a good protein bar that's like satisfying and will hold you over."
Anyone else getting hungry? Take a peek at our full video at top for more!