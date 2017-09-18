The Big Little Lies Cast and Author All Had the Same Things to Say About Season 2

Ever since Big Little Lies aired its explosive final chapter on HBO in April, viewers (and readers) around the globe have been buzzing with anticipation for a potential second season of the limited-run series.

Fans of the show aren’t the only ones eagerly awaiting a second act: The cast has repeatedly shared their enthusiasm for the idea. It’s all been speculative up to this point, but it seems plans for another season are becoming more concrete.

After Sunday night’s Emmys ceremony, the BLL cast, director Jean-Marc Vallée, and author of the original source material, Liane Moriarty, discussed the possibility of Season 2—and we must say, it sounds pretty promising.

Laura Dern, who won an Emmy for her performance in the series, fielded reporters’ questions of an extended run, ultimately admitting the future of the show is at Moriarty’s discretion.

“Season 2: If we were to do it again, and that was not the intention, I think all the actors would feel ecstatic because we love these characters,” she shared. “That’s up to Liane—what she would want for the story.”

Well, good news: Liane appears to be just as excited by the prospect as Dern and her fellow cast members.

“I’m thinking about it,” the Australian author said when asked if she’d contribute to a second season. “It’s a beautiful possibility.”

Vallée gave a similarly cryptic answer, telling reporters, “I’m just like the audience, and like these girls, and everyone else, right now, yes, it would be great. It would be great to reunite the team. Are we going to be able to do it? We’ll have to see.”

Leading lady Reese Witherspoon’s take? “You already know we’re liars,” she said, “I don’t think you should trust anything we say, but we're thinking about it, we're discussing it, but nothing definitive yet.”

Fingers crossed!

—With reporting by Brandi Fowler