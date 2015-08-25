Emmys 2015 Spotlight: Viola Davis's Best Red Carpet Looks Ever

Viola Davis is up for her first-ever Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Performer for a Drama Series, and while we know a form-fitting power sheath is her preferred uniform as the fearless defense attorney and law professor Annalise Keating on the hit drama How to Get Away with Murder, she's able to translate that kind of sartorial bravery off-screen and onto the red carpet. And she does it all with the help of Hollywood stylist Elizabeth Stewart.

"Viola's style is sexy and fearless," Stewart says. "Strong shades look fantastic against her skin tone."

True to form, Stewart has outfitted Davis in a parade of stunning looks that not only highlight her enviable frame, but showcase exquisite details. Case in point: Davis's scarlet-red strapless Donna Karan Atelier creation encrusted with rhinestones along the bodice at the 2015 Golden Globes (above left) and a plum one-shoulder silk-chiffon Emilio Pucci number at the Globes three years prior (right).

In all cases, she's showstoppingly gorgeous. For more proof, see all of her best red carpet looks, ahead.

PHOTOS: Viola Davis's Best Red Carpet Looks Ever