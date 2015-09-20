Emmys 2015: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Star Tituss Burgess Can't Believe He's Not on Broadway Right Now

For Tituss Burgess, being nominated for an Emmy was a dream come true. The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star, who's up for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy for his role as Titus Andromedon in the Netflix series, is still in shock that he's attending tonight's ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in the first place. "I moved to New York to do theater, and I've had such wonderful opportunities there that I thought the theater community would recognize me before TV would even blink at me," he told InStyle at last night's Emmys Performers Nominees Reception at the Pacific Design Center. "It truly shows that you never know what's going to be behind door number one, door number two, or door number three, because somehow I'm in Los Angeles right now and not on Broadway in New York City!"

Burgess, whose Broadway career has included roles in Jersey Boys, Guys and Dolls, and The Little Mermaid, is ready to roll with the punches, but he admits that he was a bit thrown off when learning of his surprising Emmys nod. "To have the first major nomination in my entire career come from television rattled me," he said. "But it also helped me let go of what I think the trajectory is going to be and better embrace the people that I meet on the way to the Wizard of Oz."

Ever since learning of his nomination, Burgess has been on an emotional roller coaster. "I was on the plane coming here just sobbing," he said. "But I feel oddly calm about the whole thing, and I feel like I’m not out here by myself." Burgess certainly won't be alone tonight, and he's excited for his fellow contenders. "I’m a huge fan of all the guys in my category," he said. "This is like a TV fan’s smorgasbord, and I’m just excited to be in that room with all those people that I’ve admired and watched for so long."

While he may give props to his peers, Burgess has also racked up a few celebrity fans of his own. The most surprising so far? Queen Latifah. "She is so sweet—we just hung out on Thursday," he said. Perhaps even more surprisingly, Burgess revealed that Latifah loves one song that he sings on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt in particular. "She said it's all about 'Pinot Noir!'"

