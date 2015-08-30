Emmys 2015 Spotlight: Taraji P. Henson's Best Red Carpet Looks Ever

Taraji P. Henson is no stranger to drama on screen, especially in her role as Cookie Lyons on Empire Henson really gets to vamp it up both in character and in wardrobe. (She's an ex-drug dealer and wife of a hip-hop mogul, who struts about in a collection of big furs, loud jewelry, and head-to-toe skintight animal prints.) And for that role, the actress is up for an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (her second nomination after her first nod for her role in the 2011 TV movie Taken From Me).

Henson's #IRL red carpet style, though, exudes a more subdued glamour. She may be a fan of sequins, but the real shining quality of her ensembles are her silhouettes. Form-fitting column dresses (like a black and white Balenciaga one worn at the 2015 Met Gala above, right), flowing mermaid trains (including the ruffled strapless Roberto Cavalli number from the 2009 Oscars, left), gowns with revealing cuts, and jumpsuits are all among included in her impressive sartorial repertoire.

See proof of her head-turning style with her best red carpet looks, ahead.

PHOTOS: Taraji P. Henson's Best Red Carpet Looks Ever