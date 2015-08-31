Emmys 2015 Style Spotlight: Tatiana Maslany

Finally! When BBC's Orphan Black first aired two years ago, Tatiana Maslany has been called an unsung hero for her ability to seamlessly transform into one of her billion clones (each with a different look, accent, and personality) without so much as a struggle or slip. And now three seasons later, she's getting the recognition she deserves with her first-ever Emmys nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category.

And, not unlike her onscreen persona, Maslany is something of a chameleon offscreen as well. Despite an impressive range in red carpet looks, the chic factor remains happily consistent. At the 2015 SAG Awards, the brunette beauty went graphic in a striped Oscar de la Renta creation (above, left). A year before, she epitomized elegance in a shimmery Jenny Packham column (right). Both vastly different, but equally stunning.

From menswear-inspired suits to princessy tea-length dresses, take a look at Maslany's best red carpet moments.

