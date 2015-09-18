Emmys 2015 Style Spotlight: Lily Tomlin 

If it fits like a glove, why change it? That seems to be legendary actress Lily Tomlin’s style M.O. when it comes to shining on the red carpet. With a whopping 6 Emmy wins and 15 previous nominations under her belt, the revered singer and funny lady has proven that sharply tailored pantsuits with a mix of jackets that are often replete with sequins or embellished detailing allow her to truly glow. Throw in hourglass shaped satin gowns and a newly chopped short ‘do now and then, and you’ve dissected the secret behind her timeless style.

For Sunday’s star-studded showcase, the star is nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category for her work on Grace and Frankie. And while we’re expecting Tomlin, as usual, to arrive hand in hand with her Netflix co-star Jane Fonda, our eyes will be peeled to see what the 76-year-old actress will proudly flaunt affront the cameras solo.

