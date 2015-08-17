Emmys 2015 Style Spotlight: Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Onscreen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus rules the nation as Veep's President Selina Meyer from the Oval Office in super sleek sheaths, playful blouses, and sharp blazers that serve as excellent fodder for lessons in power dressing. And that kind of sartorial strength translates quite well off screen, namely on the red carpet.

Three-time Emmy Award winner Louis-Dreyfus is up again for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (to air Sept. 27), and while we're anxious to see if she'll continue her winning streak, admittedly, we're more excited to see who she'll be wearing. Previously, she's been known to favor clean, minimalist designs, courtesy of Narciso Rodriguez, like her stunning white one-shoulder column that she wore to the Golden Globes earlier this year (pictured, left) and the the red-hot design she wore at last year's (right).

Will she opt for a similar look? Or, will she add flourish with lace and embellishments? We're a month away before finding out, but in the meantime, take a walk through her red carpet Hall of Fame, ahead.

PHOTOS: Julia Louis-Dreyfus's Best Red Carpet Looks Ever