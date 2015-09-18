Emmys 2015 Style Spotlight: Every Time Elizabeth Banks Has Slayed the Red Carpet

Elizabeth Banks is up for an Emmy for Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her recurring role as Sal, Mitch and Cam's BFF in Modern Family. And even though her role on the show is minor, her red carpet moments IRL are anything but. In fact, her mastery of sartorial greatness is pretty major. And we have the photographic evidence to back that up.

One of our all time favorite looks was at the world premiere of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 last year, in which she took a leaf out of her on-screen persona Effie's book and stirred up commotion with a statement-making masterpiece. The star selected a sweeping silk chiffon pearl-studded floral-print red-to-blue gradient Elie Saab Haute Couture creation that draped down her back into a ground-grazing train. Except for Suzanne Kalan studs and two diamond Casa Reale rings, she scaled back on all other accessories to avoid unnecessary distraction. The effect was insanely incredible.

In honor of her 2015 Emmys nomination, we rounded up more of these moments. Ahead, you'll find Banks's best red carpet looks ever.

