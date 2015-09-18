Emmys 2015 Style Spotlight: Christina Hendricks

Christina Hendricks has stolen every scene during Mad Men's eight-year run on the small screen, which explains why the bombshell has been nominated a whopping total of six times for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Joan Harris, the fearless female ad exec who, against all odds, climbed her way to the top in a patriarchal industry. And, she's just as fearless fashion-wise IRL. So what can we expect from Hendricks for the 2015 Emmys?

"I feel a little more pressure this year because it’s the last round for Mad Men," Hendricks confessed to InStyle. "I’m like, oh it’s gotta be just perfect because it’s the last time for the show!"

Perfection shouldn't be too much of a stretch, given her flawless red carpet track record. Earlier this year, she worked her curves at the Mad Men Black & Red Ball in a dramatic teal Zac Posen taffeta creation (above, right). Another favorite was her romantic one-shoulder Jenny Packham gown that she wore to the 2012 Creative Arts Emmy Awards (left). As for her go-to designer, she named Christian Siriano.

"A couple seasons ago, I didn’t have a dress. Nothing was working, and I sort of freaked out. I remembered that Christian Siriano had made me this stunning gown two years ago I hadn’t worn yet, and I ran into my closet," she recalled. "I ran into my closet, tried it on, and it fit like a glove. He has saved my butt so many times, and I’m so grateful to him."

See her best fashion moments on the red carpet, ahead.

—With reporting by Marianne Mychaskiw