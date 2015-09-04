Emmys 2015 Style Spotlight: Robin Wright's Best Red Carpet Looks Ever

There's a reason that Robin Wright has been nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category three years in a row—she steals the scene any time she's onscreen as the scheming-slash-charming First Lady Claire Underwood in the Netflix original series House of Cards. And her remarkable wardrobe of tailored separates, too, is enough to keep us hooked.

As it turns out, her aesthetic IRL doesn't stray too far off from her onscreen character's. On the red carpet, Wright's style skews more tailored than diaphanous, more minimalist than frilly. On occasion, though, she's been known to experiment with glam and sparkle, like at the 2014 Golden Globes when she took a break from her Ralph Lauren Collection streak (her preferred designer) to shimmer in a metallic Reem Acra design (above, right). Typically, her comfort lies in sharp structured pieces or anything by Ralph Lauren, or both. Proof: At the Emmys last year, she was a vision in a stunning high-neck graphic Ralph Lauren design (above, left).

In honor of the 2015 Emmys countdown, take a gander at Wright's best red carpet looks ever.

PHOTOS: Robin Wright's Best Red Carpet Looks Ever