The 5 Stars Who Brought the Shine to the 2015 Emmys Red Carpet

As television's biggest night, sartorial expectations are set pretty high every time the Emmys rolls around. And this year's didn't disappoint, with an onslaught of colors, sparkles, and in these instances, of both.

Homeland star Claire Danes went for a punk rock-glam aesthetic with a stunning Prada creation that not only boasted all-over red-and-blue sparkles, but was also equipped with tough chain-link straps (also seen on Taraji P. Henson's cool custom Alexander Wang number). Jaimie Alexander lit up the red carpet in Armani Prive, which was blanketed in sequins inked in blues and purples. And Ellie Kemper matched her sunny disposition with an equally colorful Naeem Khan column with colorful beadwork intricately embroidered throughout.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

And even though Kerry Washington and Sofia Vergara lacked color with this glam number, theirs are worth pointing out. Washington selected a Marc Jacobs masterpiece that was fresh off the runway (three days, in fact), and Vergara glittered in a St. John gown hand-applied with 64,000 Swarovski stones.

