See Every Single Shade of Pink on the 2015 Emmys Red Carpet

Fifty shades of gray? More like 50 shades of pink. The 2015 Emmys red carpet saw every kind of shade of pink out there, from just a whisper of the sweet shade to a deep saturated fuchsia hue.

Let's start with the softest—Gina Rodriguez selected a strapless pale pink beaded silk tulle Lorena Sarbu creation. Emma Roberts strayed from sweet and went for glam, giving the cloying shade an Old Hollywood effect with a plunging satin Jenny Packham gown with a matching velvet belt featuring an Art Deco diamond brooch. But Maisie Williams piled on the sugar with a saccharine bubblegum pink quilted midi-length number and white fluffy sandals.

Jason Merritt/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty

Yael Stone's pale pink ballgown practically verged on white, while Joanne Froggatt kept cool in the 100-degree heat in a breezy cut-out pink-and-black trompe l'oeil gown.

Jason Merritt/Getty; John Shearer/WireImage

As for the more saturated shades, Jessica Pare made a statement in a rosy draped gown from new label Monse, and Elisabeth Moss swept the red carpet in a strapless corseted fuchsia Oscar de la Renta creation.

