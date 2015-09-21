The Top 5 Most Buzzed-About Stars from the 2015 Emmys Red Carpet, According to Facebook

Last night, the social media sphere was abuzz with all things #Emmys (naturally!), and thanks to our partnership with Facebook, we have the scoop on who dominated the digital conversation. Using the Red Carpet Talk Meter, Facebook gauged the chatter around the show to find out the top mentioned stars from the red carpet, according to your status updates and comments.

Below, see the five most buzzed-about stars from the 2015 Emmys red carpet.

1. Lady Gaga

Never one to shy away from a bold red carpet statement, Lady Gaga looked more spectacular than ever before in a glamorous black gown designed by her resident stylist Brandon Maxwell.

2. Kerry Washington

Always one of the best-dressed stars of the night, Washington made a daring choice at last night's Emmys and the Internet went wild. She wore a metallic chainmail Marc Jacobs gown straight from the designer's recent runway show.

3. Heidi Klum

Kudos to Klum for taking a risk on the red carpet! While we think she totally pulled off the yellow-hued Versace number, the Internet had some other ideas. Memes popped up everywhere comparing the supermodel to everything from Big Bird to a Swiffer duster.

4. Taraji P. Henson

Cookie would definitely approve of Henson's sexy custom Alexander Wang gown. The actress dared to bare some skin with on-trend cut-outs and a sheer skirt.

5. Sarah Hyland

The Modern Family star always ups her style game for the Emmys, and last night was no exception. She stunned in an off-the-shoulder maroon Zac Posen gown, but we also couldn't get enough of her gorgeous makeup look.

