Emmys 2015 Spotlight: Elisabeth Moss's Best Red Carpet Looks Ever

While we still can't get over the fact that Mad Men is really over, we can at least look forward to rooting for our favorite cast members at the Emmy Awards. Elisabeth Moss has been nominated six times—five for Mad Men—and she is now up for what could be her first-ever Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama. As Peggy Olson, she won over audiences with her rise up the ranks from secretary to advertising power player. When it came to Peggy's wardrobe, costume designer Janie Bryant told InStyle, she used "checks and plaid and pleats and polka dots...a school girl quality to her costume design to harken back to Peggy's strict upbringing, as well as the texture and complexity of her character." Sixties-era mod boxy coats, bows on blouses, colorful business suits, and A-line skirts were all part of her evolving character's tastes.

Off-camera, Moss has a completely different style from her modestly dressed character. She welcomes look-at-me gowns and bright colors, including a rainbow floral printed Oscar de la Renta gown at the 2015 Tony Awards (above), form-fitting dresses, and sheer panels galore. Like her character, Moss's sensibilities help her move on up—the best dressed lists, that is.

See the actress's standout red carpet moments ahead!

PHOTOS: Elisabeth Moss's Best Red Carpet Looks Ever