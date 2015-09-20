Emmys 2015: Edie Falco Doesn’t Know Who Her Competition Is for Lead Actress in a Comedy (and Doesn’t Care)

Edie Falco is a pro when it comes to the Emmys. She went for years on behalf of The Sopranos, and almost as soon as that finished, she jumped from drama to comedy and started attending for her hilarious show Nurse Jackie. The Showtime program had its series finale in June, so this year is particularly meaningful for Falco, who is nominated again tonight for Lead Actress in a Comedy, mostly because she’s going to miss being Jackie: “Another one bites the dust, as they say,” she told us at the BAFTA Tea party at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills yesterday. “It’s hard to walk away but it’s a natural part of our business and it’s the nature of our industry. You do something, you’re very close to it, and then you’re done. I miss working with the cast and crew. I miss showing up to work and being with these people.”

Therefore, tonight’s show is less about the award and more about the experience. “I’m going to get to see a lot of friends who I don’t get to see very often,” she said. “I’m part of a community that I’m proud to be a part of. I work in an industry I love. The whole weekend is a couple days of feeling grateful.”

She actually doesn’t even know who her competition is for Lead Actress in a Comedy. “I have no idea who is in my category,” she admitted. (For the record, it’s Lisa Kudrow, Lily Tomlin, Amy Poehler, Amy Schumer, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.) “I imagine I’ll find out. I just know that I have to get a dress and show up!”

However, she delegated that task so she can remain completely worry-free walking down the red carpet. “I have a bunch of people I’ve worked with over the years so I can stay out of the whole thing,” she said. “I want to get up, have some breakfast with my friends, and let the stylists and glam people do their thing. I really just want to eat ice cream for breakfast. But that’s not the smartest thing to do.” Well, she's nominated so she can do whatever she wants.

