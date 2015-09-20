Emmys 2015: Downton Abbey's Joanne Froggatt to Wear a "Summery" J. Mendel Dress

Joanne Froggatt may have a big night ahead of her as a nominee for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama for her role as Anna Bates in Downton Abbey, but sadly, she won’t be staying long to enjoy it to the fullest. The Brit flew into L.A. late yesterday, and has to leave tonight… during the ceremony. “I’m a little jet-lagged,” she confessed when we caught up with her at the Emmys Peoples Nominees Reception at the Pacific Design Center, where she wore a sparkling Naeem Khan dress. “I literally got off a flight three hours ago.”

Why the rush? “I am filming in the U.K. at the moment,” she continued. “I filmed 14 hours on Friday, and I’m flying back on Sunday. I have to leave the ceremony a bit early to catch my flight back to London.” She’s up against the clock. “I have to be out of there by 7:45 p.m., and I heard my category is around 7:30 p.m.,” she said (all in PST). “I’m just so pleased I could be here. That’s the prize already.”

That’s why she is making the most of her red carpet experience, telling us she’s starting off the day with a three-egg omelet with feta cheese and spinach, carrot juice, and coffee before slipping into a J. Mendel gown she absolutely loves. “It’s appropriate and summery and it feels young, fresh, and modern,” she said. “It feels like a modern take on an older style.”

More than anything, she’s using tonight to take in the moment; especially now that Downton Abbey is going to draw to a close. “I haven’t been able to think too far ahead,” she said. “I just know as soon as my category is over, I have to leave!” Hopefully it will be with a trophy in hand.

