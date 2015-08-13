Emmys 2015 Style Spotlight: Amy Schumer

What a year for Amy Schumer! The funny gal not only starred and wrote the hit Judd Apatow film Trainwreck, but she has raked in a whopping total of four Emmys noms for her work on Inside Amy Schumer in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Variety Sketch Series, Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series, and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series categories.

Even though Schumer's dating life might be chaotic—Trainwreck is based on her track record IRL—her red carpet fashion is anything but. Frankly, she's been killing it at every outing, from premieres to awards shows.

"There's a bunch that I love, and I've kind of aged into it," she tells InStyle about her favorite designers, specifically calling out Narciso Rodriguez, Rebecca Minkoff, and Christian Siriano. "I like stuff that shows my body. I'm not a stick, but I feel very much like a woman, and I want to show that."

Clearly, she has succeeded. From a siren-red curve-hugging Narciso Rodriguez dress (above, left) to a graphic black-and-white Balmain design (above, right), the comedienne has found what works for her, taking risks and experimenting with colors, silhouettes, and prints along the way. Ahead, click through to see her best red carpet looks.

