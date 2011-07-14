Emmys 2011: See the Nominees!

The 2011 Primetime Emmy Awards nominations are in! The Kennedys, which features our August cover girl Katie Holmes scored a nomination, as did What's Right Now fave American Idol, starring judge Jennifer Lopez. Tina Fey got a nod for her role as Liz Lemon on 30 Rock, while Christina Hendricks added her Best Supporting Actress bid to Mad Men's list of 19 Emmy nominations! For a complete list of Emmy nominees, visit Emmys.com, and click through the gallery to see the women we can't wait to see on the red carpet come September 18th!

