Emmys 2011: The Impromptu Best Actress Category Beauty Pageant

Rob Lowe and Sofia Vergara held a hilarious impromptu beauty pageant when they presented the nominees in the Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category at the 2011 Emmy Awards tonight. But the presenters didn't announce what they wore—so we will! From left to right:

Tina Fey in a black gown by Tadashi Shoji; Martha Plimpton in sparkling burgundy Zac Posen; Melissa McCarthy in a custom-designed dress; Amy Poehler in shimmery blue Peter Som; Edie Falco in a one-shoulder Randi Rahm design; and Laura Linney in a chic Celine LBD.McCarthy ultimately took home the win. “Holy smokes," she said as she took her statue. "Wow, it’s my first and best pageant ever." After the show, Martha Plimpton admitted it was ultimately her and Poehler's idea. "The whole point is that we should be up there celebrating each other," Plimpton told InStyle.com. "If there's no spontaneity and no fun, then what's the point?" See what everyone wore on the 2011 Emmys red carpet in the gallery! Plus, watch McCarthy's acceptance speech and pageant smile in the clip below.

[vodpod id=Video.15428178&w=640&h=385&fv=%26rel%3D0%26border%3D0%26]

— Sharon Clott, reporting by Lindzi Scharf