The 2011 Emmy Awards were so popular on Twitter (over 300,000 Tweets included the #Emmys hash tag) that it was easy to miss the hottest TwitPic moments. That's why we pulled our favorites—including some exclusive photos that InStyle took backstage—for you to see all in one place, including this one of Heidi Klum and husband Seal. Click "See the Photos" for all of the behind-the-scenes pics!

