Emmy Rossum's Four Weekend Outfits: Which Would You Wear?

We love Emmy Rossum’s weekend wardrobe! The Shameless star famously styles herself—she told us all about it as the cover model for our InStyle Hair issue—which is why we love to see what she picks out, like these four dresses she wore in New York this weekend. “I surf the Web to see the runway shows and then figure out who the fashion publicists are and e-mail them myself,” she told InStyle of how she chooses her outfits, adding that she also keeps notebooks of runway looks and hair and makeup styles she wants to try. The four that made the cut this weekend included a white strapless LBD, a Monique Lhuillier pink look, a floral Kate Spade New York dress, and a burgundy loose tank style. If you had to pick one to wear, which one would you choose? Vote in the poll below and tell us!

