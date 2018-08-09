Emmy Rossum Reveals What She "Actually Weighs" After Kim Kardashian's Controversial Body Comments 

There are plenty of things that taste better than “skinny” feels—tiramisu, for one—but when it comes to a number on a scale, many are blinded by a sense of irrational competition.

The subject stirred up some buzz in the celebrity community last week when a clip of Kim Kardashian receiving compliments from her sisters on her weight ("I'm down to 119 pounds!") quickly drew backlash across social media.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz claimed the comments were triggering for her, revealing the terrible time in her life that she reached Kardashian’s number on the scale.

Shameless’s Emmy Rossum backed Beatriz up, writing, “the only time I was 119 pounds was when I had MONO.”

One week later, Rossum is walking the walk.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

The 31-year-old posted a cryptic Instagram on Wednesday, reading, “Want to know what I weigh?” and advising followers to watch her IG story.

“Have you ever typed into google: ‘What does [insert name of actor/model/celebrity] weight?’ Followed by countless hours of compare and despair??” Rossum wrote on her story.

instagram/emmy

“During my life the scale has told me that I’ve gained and lost and gained and lost. Somewhere in the range of 20 pounds. But that piece of metal doesn’t really know. Here is what I ACTUALLY WEIGH,” she continued.

instagram/emmy

The next slide bears a photo of Rossum wearing workout clothes, several words and phrases scrawled across the image: “3 best friends since kindergarten,” “Jewish and Proud,” “One happy marriage,” “Countless hours of therapy,” “100+ hours of television,” among others.

instagram/emmy

Rossum's IG collage is part of the “I Weigh” movement, which encourages women to see themselves for more than a number on a scale. Her onscreen sister Emma Kenney followed Rossum's lead soon after, posting an #iweigh photo of her own.

RELATED: Emmy Rossum Called Out Kim Kardashian for Those Controversial Weight Loss Comments

Of course, it’s not just celebrities flocking to the body positive challenge. Women across the world are joining in, and their ranks will surely continue to grow.

#iweigh #fuckingkg A post shared by I Weigh (@i_weigh) on Aug 8, 2018 at 9:49am PDT

#iweigh #fuckingkg A post shared by I Weigh (@i_weigh) on Aug 8, 2018 at 9:47am PDT

#iweigh #fuckingkg A post shared by I Weigh (@i_weigh) on Aug 7, 2018 at 8:33am PDT

Sorry, “In My Feelings” challenge, we’re crowning #IWeigh the reigning social media movement of summer 2018.