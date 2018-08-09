Emmy Rossum Reveals What She "Actually Weighs" After Kim Kardashian's Controversial Body Comments 

Isabel Jones
Aug 09, 2018 @ 11:00 am

There are plenty of things that taste better than “skinny” feels—tiramisu, for one—but when it comes to a number on a scale, many are blinded by a sense of irrational competition.

The subject stirred up some buzz in the celebrity community last week when a clip of Kim Kardashian receiving compliments from her sisters on her weight ("I'm down to 119 pounds!") quickly drew backlash across social media.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz claimed the comments were triggering for her, revealing the terrible time in her life that she reached Kardashian’s number on the scale.

Shameless’s Emmy Rossum backed Beatriz up, writing, “the only time I was 119 pounds was when I had MONO.”

One week later, Rossum is walking the walk.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

The 31-year-old posted a cryptic Instagram on Wednesday, reading, “Want to know what I weigh?” and advising followers to watch her IG story.

“Have you ever typed into google: ‘What does [insert name of actor/model/celebrity] weight?’ Followed by countless hours of compare and despair??” Rossum wrote on her story.

instagram/emmy

“During my life the scale has told me that I’ve gained and lost and gained and lost. Somewhere in the range of 20 pounds. But that piece of metal doesn’t really know. Here is what I ACTUALLY WEIGH,” she continued.

instagram/emmy

The next slide bears a photo of Rossum wearing workout clothes, several words and phrases scrawled across the image: “3 best friends since kindergarten,” “Jewish and Proud,” “One happy marriage,” “Countless hours of therapy,” “100+ hours of television,” among others.

instagram/emmy

Rossum's IG collage is part of the “I Weigh” movement, which encourages women to see themselves for more than a number on a scale. Her onscreen sister Emma Kenney followed Rossum's lead soon after, posting an #iweigh photo of her own.

Thank you @emmakenney 🙌🏻 #iweigh #fuckingkg

A post shared by I Weigh (@i_weigh) on

RELATED: Emmy Rossum Called Out Kim Kardashian for Those Controversial Weight Loss Comments

Of course, it’s not just celebrities flocking to the body positive challenge. Women across the world are joining in, and their ranks will surely continue to grow.

#iweigh #fuckingkg

A post shared by I Weigh (@i_weigh) on

#iweigh #fuckingkg

A post shared by I Weigh (@i_weigh) on

#iweigh #fuckingkg

A post shared by I Weigh (@i_weigh) on

Sorry, “In My Feelings” challenge, we’re crowning #IWeigh the reigning social media movement of summer 2018.

Show Transcript

Millions of fans are keeping up with Kim Kardashian's everyday life. Some even try to copy her look. So how much would it cost to get Kim K's body? COINAGE. Life, well spent, presented by GEICO. The pop culture phenomenon's look starts with her glowing skin. According to her Snapchat she uses six. Different skin care products, including a serum that costs $630. I total, Kim K pays $1,135 to perfect her skin. We can't forget about her iconic contour. Kim revealed that her makeup kit includes 20 different products, from a $115 La Prairie Anti-Aging Foundation sunscreen to a $5.99 tube of L'Oreal Voluminous Mascara. Her beauty favorites cost a little over $643.40. No wonder she waits until the end of the day to cry. You too can have the social media star shimmering here with just six products. Kim K uses shampoo, hair oil, glossing cream, a hair perfector, hair mask, and moisturizing cream, totalling a hairific price of $210. Get that Kardashian hourglass with the help of celebrity trainer, Gunnar Peterson. The fitness guru has reportedly trained Kimmie since she was 19. Clients pay a whopping $15,000 for a six week program with the Beverly Hills based workout professional. Kim also follows a strict Atkins 40 diet that includes a lot of water and few carbs. ClassPass reports that she also keeps her fridge stocked with Pressed Juicery's charcoal lemonade. A custom juice cleanse from this company can cost anywhere between $49 to $229 depending on the plan. In total the basic cost to be Kim K runs over $17,200. At that price her selfy-obsession makes a whole lot of sense. [BLANK_AUDIO] Coinage, life well spent, presented by Geico.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!