Emmy Rossum's Intimate Wedding Portraits Will Make You Believe in Love Again

Shameless star Emmy Rossum and her husband, Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, are one of the cutest couples in Hollywood—no doubt about it.

We’ve been following their romance via Instagram for a while now, and it never fails to give us some serious feels. Mark our words, if Esmail made a movie about their relationship, we’d be first in line at our local Regal—who are we kidding, it would premiere at IFC.

JUST LOOK AT THEM:

I hate selfies, but love the one on the left A post shared by Sam Esmail (@samesmail) on Dec 31, 2013 at 3:01pm PST

We like Christmas so much that we traveled to the future (to New Zealand) and now it's Christmas Eve a day earlier. Happy holidays! A post shared by Sam Esmail (@samesmail) on Dec 23, 2016 at 12:21pm PST

when you're trying to make a wish and he's trying to give you a kiss A post shared by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on Sep 11, 2016 at 10:18am PDT

According to Rossum’s latest wedding ‘gram (aka the highest form of social media porn), the newlyweds met five years ago on Thursday, so Sept. 14, 2012.

The actress’s corresponding #latergram is the perfect indulgence of all things romantic: floral altars, drinking champagne from the bottle, lounging in public… OK, the photos are much sweeter than we just made them sound, promise.

Behold, the black-and-white wedding photos to out-cute all black-and-white wedding photos:

emmyrossum/Instagram

emmyrossum/Instagram

emmyrossum/Instagram

emmyrossum/Instagram

RELATED: Emmy Rossum Directs in a Towel, Perfectly Captures Being a Woman in Hollywood

Just when Fergie and Josh Duhamel had us truly asking ourselves “Where is the love?”, Emmy and Sam showed us the way.