Emmy Rossum Sings Again! Her New Album Is Out Today

Emmy Rossum is having quite the moment! The third season of her Shameless just premiered, and her next film, the Southern Gothic Beautiful Creatures, is out on Valentine's Day. But even so, she managed to squeeze in some studio time, returning to her singing roots—remember her turn in Phantom of the Opera?—to create her latest album, Sentimental Journey, in stores today. The collection of 13 retro songs from the swinging '20s all the way up to the rocking '60s, bundled up with butterfly-covered album art, were chosen to create a "musical calendar," Rossum said. If you're looking for some mood music for a certain upcoming holiday, we're sure she picked out a romantic jam for February!

Plus, see Emmy's best red-carpet looks.

MORE:• Try On: Emmy's Chocolate Waves• Found It! Emmy's Strawberry Lipstick• What Emmy Wears on Weekends