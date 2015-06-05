Emmy Rossum's Surprising Pastime Is Pretty Much the Opposite of Red-Carpet Glamour

The 45-minute trek from Manhattan to the Bronx did nothing to diminish Emmy Rossum's signature elegance at the New York Botanical Garden’s 2015 Conservatory Ball last night. She arrived at the Mexican fiesta-themed event, hosted by Carolina Herrera (below), in a breathtaking off-the-shoulder navy jacquard creation by the designer. “All of the fabric is sewn. It’s individual threads," said Rossum. "[Herrera] is the utmost in chic femininity.”

David X Prutting/BFA

While the actress clearly appreciates the finer things in life, this doesn't mean she turns up her nose at life's simpler pleasures. “I like fishing. I like the surprise because you never know what you’re gonna get,” Rossum told InStyle. "[I] catch and release—unless I’m going to eat it.”

