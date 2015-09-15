Emmy Rossum Happily Flashes Her New Engagement Ring

If you’ve got it, flaunt it. And for Emmy Rossum, it’s her engagement ring that she’s resplendently showing off these days. Yesterday in Los Angeles, the actress stepped out in a sleeveless orange dress paired with lace-up, ballerina-inspired flats that would suit both the brunch table or the boardroom. Rossum once more killed it with her beyond-her-age sophisticated style, but her bling (below) is what immediately caught our attention.

The starlet's upcoming wedding is to writer and director Sam Esmail, who reportedly proposed to Rossum starlet in late August. The actress, who celebrated her 29th birthday on Saturday, is also celebrating her joyous year with the cast and crew of Shameless (below).

Shine on, Emmy!

