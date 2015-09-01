Emmy Rossum is engaged! This weekend the Shameless actress said yes to her boyfriend of two years, writer and director Sam Esmail, People reports.

The couple met on the set of the film Comet, in which Rossum, 28, starred and Esmail, 37, directed and wrote. Rossum's new fiancé is also the creator of the new USA show Mr. Robot (the Season 1 finale just aired last week).

Rossum was previously married to music executive Justin Siegel from 2008 to 2010, and she discussed the experience of recovery with InStyle in 2012. "Everyone messes up in relationships and has peaks and valleys in their personal lives," she said. "When I realized it wasn't the end of the world and I would keep on standing, I knew it was going to be OK."

Indeed, it sounds like she's more than OK now—congratulations to the happy couple!

PHOTOS: See Emmy Rossum's Best Looks Ever