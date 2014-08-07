Emmy Rossum Does Menswear Right in a Perfect Pair of Patent Oxfords

Another week, another influx of images in which Emmy Rossum looks nothing short of picture-perfect. (Trust us—we're not complaining!) The Shameless star was recently spotted leaving Milk Studios in Hollywood rocking a tailored-yet-casual blouse and ripped white denim shorts combo, which she smartly topped off with a shiny pair of patent-leather lace-up oxfords by AGL.

Courtesy

The Italian heritage brand was founded in 1958 in the Montegranaro region of Italy and specializes in signature lace-up shoes with a masculine edge (its three letters, AGL, stand for Attilio Giusti Leombruni, the father of founder Piero Giusti). Rossum's dressy brogues are made of patent leather and feature a subtle striped sole for a fun and slightly quirky finish. And the versatile pistachio hue can complement a range of outfits. "It's a really classic shoe made hip with an unexpected pastel," says co-designer Marianna Gusti.

Want to pull off the menswear look yourself? Pick up AGL's double sole oxford shoes for $345 at nordstrom.com.

