Emmy Rossum Designs Bag for Charity

Emmy Rossum, who currently stars on Showtime's Shameless, turned her love of accessories into something for good. The actress teamed up with designer Elie Tahari to create a bag, aptly named the 'Emmy' bucket bag. "I thought a lot about the kind of bag I wanted: versatile, worn by the working woman in any season," she told WWD. "It was important that it had compartments in the sides because I hate those big bags where your iPod cord gets mixed with your lip gloss." (Us, too!) The leather bags are available in four sizes, and range from $398 to $798. A portion of all proceeds will be donated to Safe Horizon, a charity provides support for victims of domestic violence.

